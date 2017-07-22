Pakbaz clinches world para athletics gold

Saman Pakbaz won Iran’s first gold medal at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London, claiming the top spot in men’s shot put F12.

Iran’s Saman Pakbaz and Siamak Saleh Farajzadeh claimed gold and silver medals respectively at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London.

Pakbaz finally reached the top of the podium in the men’s shot put F12 after winning silver at both the Doha 2015 World Championships and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Pakbaz threw a season’s best 15.82m as he finished ahead of the two men that joined him on the podium in Doha and Rio, Ukrainian Roman Danyliuk (15.61m) and Spain’s Kim Lopez Gonzalez (15.44m).

Saleh Farajzadeh also claimed a silver medal in the men’s discus F34 with a best effort of 35.02m.

Yanzhang Wang (37.16m) took China’s gold medal tally up to 23 and Tunisian Mohamed Ali Krid (34.35m) claimed bronze.

The World Para Athletics Championships will continue untill July 23 in London.