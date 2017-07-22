Iranians clinch four medals at Summer Deaflympics

Iranian athletes claimed four more medals, including one silver, at the 2017 Summer Deaflympics in Samsun.

On Friday, Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Abouzar Rabizadeh suffered a defeat against his Russian opponent Eduard Shirazdanov 1-3 in the 80kg final bout at Kavak Sports Hall in Turkey’s northern port city of Samsun, and got the silver medal, Press TV reported.

Also in Greco-Roman wrestling competitions, Iran’s Akbar Saberi outmuscled his Kyrgyz rival Aram Janikovich Akopian 6-1 in the third-place battle of men’s 98kg, and claimed a bronze medal.

Saberi’s compatriot Alireza Daneshvar also finished third in men’s 59kg contests by outpowering Bulgarian Panayot Dimitrov 5-2 in the battle for the bronze medal.

Elsewhere in the competitions, Iranian judoka Mehrdad Seidi overcame his Brazilian rival Cleiton Batista Silva with an ippon in the bronze medal contest of men’s -98kg.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian judo practitioner Mehrdad Bodaghi had defeated Rustem Nazmutdinov, a contestant from Russia, with an ippon in the third-place bout of the men’s -60kg to grab the bronze medal.

The 23rd edition of Summer Deaflympics, opened on July 18 and will finish on July 30, 2017. A total of 3,148 athletes from 97 countries are competing in 21 sports at the international multi-sport event.