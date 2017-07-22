Oil minister: Total deal will face no banking problem

Domestic Economy Desk

The deal signed with France's energy giant Total will not entail any banking problem, said the oil minister on Saturday.

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh added the deal is aimed at developing Phase 11 of South Pars Gas Field in the southern Iranian province of Bushehr, IRNA reported.

He said the payments to be made by Total and other members of the consortium comprising of China National Petroleum Corporation International (CNPCI) and Iran's Petropars Group, which signed the contract with National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), will not enter Iran's financial system at all.

The minister added these companies will be able to make payments to contractors without any problem.

The 4.8-billion-dollar deal was signed on July 3, 2017.

Total holds 50.1 percent of the share while Petropars Group owns 19.9 percent and CNPCI 30 percent.

The deal is the first major gas and oil agreement signed between Iran and leading international companies since the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — a nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 — was implemented on January 16, 2016.

Once completed, the project will increase Iran's gas extraction from the field, which is shared with Qatar, to 56 million cubic meters per day.

Economic, technical studies underway

Meanwhile, Deputy Oil Minister for Petrochemical Affairs Marzieh Shahdaei said the MoUs signed with energy giants Royal Dutch Shell and France's Total have entered practical stages, adding Iranian and foreign teams are conducting the final economic and technical studies which will lead to the signing of the main contracts.

After the JCPOA went into effect, a large number of foreign companies expressed interest in cooperating with Iran. This great enthusiasm, however, was not followed by signing contracts. Nevertheless, the Total deal has helped change the situation and increase the pace of the negotiations towards signing contracts.

She added the involvement of foreign companies in Iran's petrochemical industry is aimed at improving the country's technical know-how, and their investments reflect a positive trend.

As stipulated in the contract, Total will have to announce the outcome of its economic and technical studies after six months.

On the problems facing Iran's petrochemical exports to China, she said, the obstacles will be completely removed and money transfer will be fully facilitated following talks between Iranian and Chinese officials.

Shahdaei said although some Iranian petrochemical complexes exporting to China are currently facing problems in transferring money to or from the East Asian state, the trend of overseas sales is still growing.