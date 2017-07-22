Persepolis wins Iran’s Super Cup

Hossein Mahini (C) holds aloft Iran’s Super Cup trophy after Persepolis defeated Naft Tehran 3-0 at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran on July 21, 2017. Source: fc-perspolis.com

Persepolis eased past Naft Tehran by three goals at the Azadi Stadium in the Iranian capital of Tehran to clinch Iran’s Super Cup trophy.

On Friday night, Persepolis and Naft Tehran went into the Iran’s Super Cup fixture as the two sides had finished champions in the last season’s Persian Gulf Pro League and Iran’s Hazfi Cup (the Iranian football knockout cup competition), respectively.

And it was nothing beyond expectations as a formidable Persepolis demolished a Naft side surrounded by recent controversies and crisis regarding the coaching staff and players.

Ali Karimi had just withdrew from his position as the Naft’s new manager on the eve of the game and the Hazfi Cup champion had to play this game with several youth and U-21 players having lost a number of key figures from last season’s campaign.

Persepolis started right on the front foot and Mehdi Taremi and Farshad Ahmadzadeh could have put Tehran’s reds in front before Ali Alipour gave them the lead with 18 minutes into the first half.

A long ball through the Naft’s backline put the Persepolis’s striker in one-on-one situation with the Naft’s goalkeeper Milad Farahani and his fizzling low shot found the left bottom corner.

Persepolis could have doubled its lead before the interval but it finished 1-0 at the first half.

It was pretty much the same scenario after the break as Persepolis enjoyed the majority of the ball and created the better chances.

However it took the reds until 66th minute of the game to seal the victory as a long-range effort by Mohsen Mosalman from outside of the box made it 2-0.

Persepolis’s new signing Siamak Nemati went down in the eighteen-yard box to convince the referee to blow his whistle for a penalty kick and Farshad Ahmadzadeh put the icing on the cake from the spot with seven minutes left on the clock to make the final score 3-0.

Persian Gulf Pro League’s new season will get underway on July 27 and Persepolis will start its new campaign at home against Foulad Khuzestan with Naft hosting the newcomer Sepidrood Rasht.