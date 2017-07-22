33 MoUs signed between NIOC, energy firms in post-sanctions era

Economy Desk

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed 33 MoUs with 28 foreign and Iranian energy companies during January 16, 2016 to June 21, 2017 to develop the country's oil and gas fields.

Iran signed the landmark nuclear deal — also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — with the P5+1 on July 14, 2015 and began implementing it on January 16, 2016 when the nuclear sanctions on Iran were removed, IRNA reported.

Following the conclusion of the deal, the NIOC held talks with leading Iranian and international companies to cooperate in projects to develop the country's oil and gas fields.

Out of these MoUs, one involved a contract between the NIOC and a consortium comprising France's Total, China National Petroleum Corporation International (CNPCI) and Iran's Petropars Group which was signed on July 3, 2017.

Moreover, on July 17, 2017, the National Iranian South Oil Company signed a deal with Japan's Toyo and Petropars Group to renovate the facilities of Salman Oilfield in the Persian Gulf and boost production.

Also, Russia's Lukoil, Zarubezhneft, Tatneft and Gazprom, with which the NIOC has signed separate MoUs, have undertaken to conduct feasibility studies on developing a number of Iranian oilfields.

Among the foreign firms, Russian companies have signed the highest number of MoUs with the NIOC.

To develop its oil sector, Iran needs investments to the tune of $200 billion from foreign sources.