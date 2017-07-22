Official: Oman can become Iran's gateway for exports to Africa

Oman could serve as an important bridge between Iran and Africa and a gateway for the Islamic Republic to export to markets in the Continent, a trade official in Alborz Province announced on Saturday.

"Tehran and Muscat have maintained cordial ties from years ago, and this has prepared the ground for the two countries to foster bilateral relations in various fields, particularly trade," Rahim Bana-Molaei, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce of Alborz Province, said in a meeting with a visiting senior Omani official from Port of Sohar, IRNA reported.

Bana-Molaei stressed that Muscat is among Tehran's friends. "Oman can well serve as a place for Iranian businessmen to transfer foreign exchanges," the official added.

"Unfortunately, Saudi Arabia by launching a widespread propaganda campaign against Iran is encouraging the Arab countries in the region to boycott Iranian products," he said.

However, he said, Iran with the help of friendly countries, like Oman, can export to markets in the Arab world.

Now, the markets in Iraq and Syria are full of different kinds of Iranian-made commodities.