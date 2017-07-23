Yemen targets Saudi oil refinery with ballistic missile

The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Visions Of Our Land/GETTY IMAGES

Fighters of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement have launched a retaliatory ballistic missile attack on a Saudi oil facility in the kingdom’s western Yababu Province.

According to the Arabic-language al-Masirah television network on Saturday, Yemeni forces used a Scud-type Borkan-2 (Volcano-2) in the attack, presstv.com wrote.

Meanwhile, the director of the global relief foundation Care International has called on Saudi Arabia to remove is blockade on Yemen.

Wolfgang Jamann made the announcement during a five-day trip to the impoverished country.

“We are now in the 21st century and the current situation is an absolute shame on humanity,” he said.

He said that the situation in the war-torn country is much worse than expected.

"60 percent of the country is food insecure and over half the population is unable to access safe drinking water. Many areas in Yemen are just one step away from a famine situation,” he stressed.

He further called on the international community to intervene before it’s too late.

This file photo taken on October 08, 2016 shows a destroyed funeral hall building following airstrikes by Saudi jets on the capital Sana’a. /AFP

"Thousands of civilians have died since the start of the conflict and millions more have been displaced inside the country,” he added.

Saudi Arabia has been leading the campaign against Yemen to reinstate the former government and crush the Houthi Ansarullah movement.

The campaign has seriously damaged the country's infrastructure. Local Yemeni sources have put the death toll from the Saudi war at over 12,000, including many women and children.