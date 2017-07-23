Vietnam wastes $1b in over-fertilization annually

Vietnam wastes at least 23 trillion Vietnamese dong (over $1 billion) annually in over-fertilization, the Vietnam News Agency quoted local experts.

Plants and crops in Vietnam receive, on average, 35-40 percent of the fertilizers given to them, Le Nhu Kieu, vice head of the Soil and Fertilizers Research Institute under the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Science, said, noting that about 11 million tons of inorganic fertilizers are used in the country each year, Xinhua reported.

Using conventional urea on rice, farmers usually lose around half of the fertilizer amount. The loss can drop 20 percent when hi-tech fertilizers are used.

Mai Van Quyen, former vice head of the Institute of Agricultural Science for Southern Vietnam, said some kinds of polymer-coated fertilizers can be used for five to nine months, which helps reduce the frequency of fertilizing.

Vietnam imported nearly 2.4 million tons of fertilizers worth $642 million in the first six months of this year, seeing respective year-on-year rises of 26.7 percent and 20.2 percent, according to the country's General Statistics Office.