1006 GMT July 23 2017

News ID: 197139
Published: 0701 GMT 23 Jul 2017

Hezbollah advances in northeastern border area

Hezbollah advances in northeastern border area
REUTERS

Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters, backed by the Syrian Army, continue to advance in the northeastern border area of Arsal in the coordinated attacks against Takfiri militants. The Lebanese army is also halting terrorist attempts to infiltrate into the Syrian refugee camps in the area. Maryam Saleh explains about the battles on the ground.

MARIAM SALEH/presstv.com
Download
   
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Northeastern
 
