Hezbollah advances in northeastern border area

Published: 0701 GMT 23 Jul 2017

Lebanon’s Hezbollah fighters, backed by the Syrian Army, continue to advance in the northeastern border area of Arsal in the coordinated attacks against Takfiri militants. The Lebanese army is also halting terrorist attempts to infiltrate into the Syrian refugee camps in the area. Maryam Saleh explains about the battles on the ground.

