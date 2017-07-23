Relief group calls for access to Yemen to solve humanitarian situation

News ID: 197141 Published: 0712 GMT 23 Jul 2017

Head of the global relief foundation Care International has visited Yemen amid increasing international calls on Saudi Arabia to lift the blockade on Yemen. Wolfgang Jamann says that the situation is worse than what he expected. He calls on the world community to intervene before it’s too late. Press TV’s Mohammed al-Attab has more.

MOHAMMED AL-ATTAB/presstv.com

