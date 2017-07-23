35% of homes for sale in London have asking prices slashed

More than a third of properties for sale in London have had asking prices slashed in a sign of an increasing slowdown in the capital’s property market.

Some 35 percent of homes have had their prices reduced in July, up from 29.7 percent in February, according to research by online agent House Simple, which used data from property portal Zoopla, The Telegraph reported.

It comes as the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said there is a ¬record low amount of property for sale, adding that activity in the market has slumped. Figures from HMRC found that the level of transactions fell 3.3 percent between May and June.

Every borough of London has seen an increase in the number of price cuts, apart from Hammersmith and Fulham, while in Richmond and Kingston-upon-Thames more than 45 percent of properties for sale have had values slashed.

Alex Gosling, the chief executive of House Simple, said: “Plenty of sellers are still hoping to market at mid-2016 prices, but it’s a different market now, post Brexit and the general election.

“Anyone committed to selling may have to accept that they need to drop their prices if they want to attract buyers. This is a time to price realistically, not optimistically, to attract buyers in a market that is stagnating, not booming.”

This slowdown is having an effect on estate agencies, such as Countrywide, which will report its interim results this week. The UK’s largest estate agent, which includes brands Bairstow Eves and Hamptons, is expected to report falling profits.

Anthony Codling, an analyst at Jefferies, estimated its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization would be £25 million-30 million in the last six months, compared to £37.9 million in the same period last year.

But he suggested that changes to the business, such as adding online services, may help to mitigate this.