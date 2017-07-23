Hezbollah fighters retake two key Arsal areas, kill dozens of terrorists

The picture released by the media bureau of Hezbollah Operations Command on July 21, 2017 shows an artillery firing towards position held by militants in the highlands of Arsal bordering with Syria. /AFP

Fighters from Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement have managed to reclaim control over two strategic areas in the highlands of Arsal on the Syrian border, killing dozens of Takfiri elements operating in the region.

The media bureau of Hezbollah Operations Command announced on Sunday the recapture of the Wadi al-Owaini and Shubat al-Qala’a areas, PRESSTV reported.

It also reported that 46 members of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham Takfiri terrorist group, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, had been killed in Arsal highlands, and 23 others in Flita barrens in Syria’s Qalamoun Mountains over the past three days.

The Hezbollah fighters, backed by Lebanese and Syrian army, launched an operation to dislodge terrorists from the Lebanese-Syrian border on Friday.

On Saturday, Hezbollah made a series of new advances, the details of which are expected to be announced later in the day.

The Lebanese army said in a statement that Ahmad al-Fliti, the former deputy mayor of the border town of Arsal, was killed while on a mediation mission with militants.

“The official was slain due to shelling by ‘he terrorist organization of the al-Nusra Front,” it added.

Arsal was hardly hit by the spillover of the Syria crisis in 2014, when militants managed to overrun the town for a brief period.

Thousands of Syrian refugees live in informal camps in Arsal after having fled the foreign-sponsored militancy in their home country.

Hezbollah members have fought for years alongside Syrian army troops against militants wreaking havoc in the Arab country.