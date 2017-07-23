RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1005 GMT July 23 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197151
Published: 0953 GMT 23 Jul 2017

China Special Envoy: Only Syrians can determine their future

China Special Envoy: Only Syrians can determine their future
China's special envoy to Syria, Xie Xiaoyan, says that the only way out for Syrians is through political settlement with peace negotiations. (XINHUA/ZHAO DINGZHE)

Chinese special envoy for Syria, Xie Xiaoyan is in the Iranian capital to hold talks with the country’s officials. Xie says Beijing will continue to dedicate itself to the resolution of the Syrian crisis through dialog and mediation between the government and the opposition. Our correspondent Ghanbar Naderi has more.

GHANBAR NADERI/PRESS TV
Download
   
KeyWords
China
Syria
Iran
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 2/1913 sec