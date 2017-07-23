China Special Envoy: Only Syrians can determine their future

News ID: 197151 Published: 0953 GMT 23 Jul 2017

China's special envoy to Syria, Xie Xiaoyan, says that the only way out for Syrians is through political settlement with peace negotiations. (XINHUA/ZHAO DINGZHE)

Chinese special envoy for Syria, Xie Xiaoyan is in the Iranian capital to hold talks with the country’s officials. Xie says Beijing will continue to dedicate itself to the resolution of the Syrian crisis through dialog and mediation between the government and the opposition. Our correspondent Ghanbar Naderi has more.

GHANBAR NADERI/PRESS TV

