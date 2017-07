The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani congratulated Belgian National Day to the Belgian King, government, and the people in a message on Sunday.

The president said in his message to the Belgian King Philippe of Belgium, “I congratulate the arrival of the Belgium’s National Day to your majesty, the government and the people of Belgium,” IRNA reported.

President Rouhani wished the king and Belgian people success, welfare and prosperity.

Belgian National Day is the national holiday of Belgium celebrated on July 21 each year and is one of the 10 public holidays in Belgium.