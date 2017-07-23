Neolithic, bronze era vestiges evident in western Iran

Archeological excavations in Tappeh Gouran (Gouran Mound) in Ilam, west of Iran, led to the uncovering of artifacts from two cultural periods — the Neolithic and Bronze eras, each having unique cultural features.

Research Institute of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO) quoted the head of the excavation team as saying that Tappeh Gouran is the first village in Halilan Plain which boasts cultural classification from the Neolithic to Bronze eras, according to IRNA.

Ardeshir Javanmardzadeh further said that cottages and huts could be cited as among the most important clues found in the area during excavations in the 1960s by a Danish archeology team. Such structures were later converted to adobe and brick houses.

On the uniqueness of the evidence of settlements of cottages as well as the nomadic lifestyle of inhabitants found in the layers of the Neolithic era at Gouran Mound, he said that evidence indicates how the early livestock breeders in Halilan Plain would migrate to the plain and take advantage of it during the winter.

He added that the depth of the sedimentation, as identified and registered in the excavations, in some areas is about two meters.

According to the archeologist involved in the project, to determine the zone, holes were bored in the area and subsequently detailed documentations were concluded from the surface using analytic approaches.