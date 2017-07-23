RSS
0426 GMT July 23 2017

Published: 1257 GMT 23 Jul 2017

Syrian Army, allies advance against Daesh east of Raqqa

Syrian Army, allies advance against Daesh east of Raqqa
STRINGER/AFP
Syrian soldiers stands guard in the country's southwestern Quneitra Province on July 2, 2017 during clashes for control of the city of Al-Baath.

Syrian government forces and their allies recaptured territory from Daesh terrorist group in countryside southeast of its stronghold Raqqa after airstrikes in the area, a pro-Damascus military media unit and war monitors reported.

The advances toward the provincial boundary between Raqqa and Deir al-Zor took place late on Saturday, the media unit, run by Damascus ally Lebanese Hezbollah, and the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The army seized an oilfield in the Sabkha area as part of the advance, Reuters reported.

It was a rare advance for Damascus's forces in that area, which is close to territory controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). It also brings government forces closer to Deir al-Zor Province, another Daesh stronghold.

The Syrian Army has active frontlines with Daesh in western Raqqa province and has made recent gains there.

Incidents between the Syrian military and SDF last month raised tension between Washington and Damascus and its ally Moscow.

Separately in the north of Syria, one of the country's most complicated battlegrounds, Turkish-backed Syrian forces are fighting US-backed Kurdish forces over control of some areas along the border, in clashes that threaten to distract from the fight against Daesh. 

PressTV News Videos Published on Jul 18, 2017 The Syrian army and its allied units are blasting their way toward the Daesh stronghold of Raqqah, making fresh gains against the terrorist group.
Syria
advance
Daesh
IranDaily
 
