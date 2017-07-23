RSS
0427 GMT July 23 2017

News ID: 197161
Published: 1406 GMT 23 Jul 2017

Yemen cholera cases could exceed 600,000 in 2017: Red Cross

More than 600,000 people are expected to contract cholera in Yemen this year, the International Committee of the Red Cross warned Sunday as the war-torn country's healthcare system faces collapse.

One in every 45 Yemenis will have contracted the disease by December as "a direct consequence of a conflict that has devastated civilian infrastructure and brought the whole health system to its knees," the ICRC said in a statement, AFP reported.

More than 370,000 people have fallen ill and 1,800 have died since late April in Yemen's second cholera outbreak in less than a year, according to the ICRC and the World Health Organization.

A war waged by Saudi Arabia has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.

A string of vital ports along the country's Red Sea coastline are blockaded, leaving millions of people with limited access to food and medicine.

Less than half of the country's medical facilities are currently functional.

The war in Yemen, one of the world's most impoverished countries, has killed more than 12,000 people and wounded a further 44,500 since Saudi Arabia and its allies joined the conflict in 2015.

   
