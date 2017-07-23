RSS
0427 GMT July 23 2017

News ID: 197164
Published: 1431 GMT 23 Jul 2017

Venezuela's opposition calls new strike, violence flares



Venezuela's opposition called a two-day national strike against President Nicolas Maduro after another day of violent clashes on Saturday where the injured included a violinist famous for his musical protests.

The opposition coalition – which organized a 24-hour shutdown this week that was heeded by millions and paralyzed large swathes of the South American nation – said the next strike would be on Wednesday and Thursday, Reuters reported.

Mass marches were also planned for today and Friday in an effort to force Maduro into aborting a controversial July 30 election for a new congress.

The fast-escalating political showdown in the South American OPEC nation comes after more than 100 people have died and thousands more been injured in anti-government unrest since demonstrations began in April.

"The Venezuelan people are not giving up, they are valiant, they will come out to defend democracy and the constitution," opposition lawmaker Simon Calzadilla said at a news conference flanked by other coalition officials.

Foes accuse Maduro of turning Venezuela into a dictatorship and wrecking what should be a prosperous economy. They want free elections and an end to two decades of socialist rule.

Maduro, 54, calls himself a flag bearer for the international left, up against right-wing "terrorists" seeking a coup with the connivance of the United States 

   
