Six-month crude steel output up over 13%

Iran produced 9.9 million tons of crude steel in the first six months of 2017, showing a growth of 13.69 percent compared to the figure for the same period in 2016, which was 8.7 million tons.

According to statistics released by World Steel Association (WSA), China topped the list of crude steel producers in the period with 419.7 million tons.

Japan, India and the United States with 52.3 million tons, 49.482 million tons and 40.5 million tons respectively were listed in second, third and fourth places, the report said.

In June, Iran produced 1.7 million tons of crude steel, which is 0.44 percent lower than the figure for May, which was 1.7 million tons.

Global steel production in June amounted to 141 million tons indicating a 1.5-percent decline compared to the April output that reached 143.2 million tons.

WSA is the international trade body of the iron and steel industry. The association represents approximately 170 steel producers, including 17 of the world's 20 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.

Its members account for around 85 percent of world steel production.