IME weekly trade exceeds $324m

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) announced that commodities valued at $324.2 million and weighing over 659,979 tons were transacted in its domestic trading and exports halls during the past working week (July 15-20).

The exchange said that it conducted trade in over 300,697 tons of oil and petrochemical products, including 119,466 tons of bitumen, 55,285 tons of polymer products, 14,980 tons of lube cut-oil, 25,451 tons of chemical products, 21,300 tons of sulfur, 897 slaps wax and 30 tons of argon valued at $176.2 million in its domestic and exports halls during the past week, reported Fars News Agency.

In addition, it also dealt in 46,559 tons of agro products, including 17,383 tons of feed barley, 24,101 tons of wheat, 3,525 tons of sugar and 1,350 tons of maize worth of $14.4 million in its agricultural trading hall last week.

Also, 312,208 tons of metal and mineral products, including, 252,892 tons of steel products, 55,000 tons of iron ore, 4,110 tons of copper, 140 tons of molybdenum concentrate and three tons of precious metal concentrates valued at $133.4 million were offered in its domestic and exports halls during the week.

The IME was set up on September 20, 2007 in accordance with Article 95 of the new law of Securities Market of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the merger of agricultural and metal exchanges of Tehran. The merger marked a new chapter in Iran's capital market providing endless trading opportunities for customers both at home and abroad.

Economic and industrial sectors benefit from the exchange. The IME currently offers various services, including:

Performing as the first market providing access to the initial offering of the listed commodities in the IME,

Price discovery and price making for Iran's over-the-counter (OTC), secondary markets and end users,

Providing venue for government sales and procurement purchases,

Providing trading platform and user interface,

Providing clearing and settlement services,

Risk management,

Technology services,

Training market participants.