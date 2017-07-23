Erdogan visits Persian Gulf region amid Arab crisis

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday embarked on a visit to the Persian Gulf region aimed at defusing the stand-off around Turkey’s ally Qatar, saying no one had an interest in prolonging the crisis.

“No one has any interest in prolonging this crisis anymore,” said Erdogan at Istanbul airport before leaving on the two-day trip, AFP reported.

After meeting the Saudi leadership in Jeddah, he will head to Kuwait and then Qatar on Monday for his first face-to-face talks with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani since the crisis began.

He accused “enemies” of seeking to “fire up tensions between brothers” in the region.

Erdogan praised Qatar’s behavior in the crisis, saying it had sought to find a solution through dialogue. “I hope our visit will be beneficial for the region,” he said.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut ties with Qatar accusing it of backing extremism and fostering ties with Iran. Doha denies the claim and has been strongly backed by Ankara throughout the stand-off.

The crisis with Qatar has put Turkey in a delicate position and Erdogan has repeatedly said he wants to see the end of the dispute as soon as possible.

Over the past few years, Qatar has emerged as Turkey's number one ally in the Middle East, with Ankara and Doha closely coordinating their positions on a number of issues including the Syria conflict where both are staunch foes of President Bashar al-Assad.

Crucially, Turkey is in the throes of setting up a military base in Qatar, its only such outpost in the region. It has sped up the process since the crisis began and reportedly now has 150 troops at the base.

“From the first moments of the Qatar crisis, we have been on the side of peace, stability, solidarity and dialogue,” said Erdogan.

But Turkey, which is also going through a turbulent time with the European Union and the United States, also does not want to wreck its own relations with Saudi Arabia.

“As the elder statesman in the Persian Gulf region, Saudi Arabia has a big role to play in solving the crisis,” said Erdogan, taking care not to explicitly criticize the kingdom.

Erdogan said he supported the mediation efforts of Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, a possible indication that Ankara sees Kuwait as the key to solving the crisis.

The Qatari emir said on Friday he was ready for talks to resolve the crisis so long as the emirate’s “sovereignty is respected.”