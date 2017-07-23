Israeli PM under pressure over holy site

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced mounting pressure Sunday over new security measures at a sensitive Beit-ul-Moqaddas holy site after a weekend of violence left eight people dead, with fears more unrest could follow.

Israeli officials signaled they may be open to changing the measures at the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, after the installation of metal detectors at entrances following a gunfight that killed two Israeli policemen and three Palestinians stoked anger in the occupied territories.

The metal detectors remained in place on Sunday morning, though cameras had also been mounted near at least one entrance to the compound in Beit-ul-Moqaddas’ Old City – a possible indication of an alternative to the detectors, AFP wrote.

Netanyahu was also held a cabinet meeting.

"Since the start of the events, I have held a series of assessments with security elements including those in the field," he said at the start of the meeting.

"We are receiving from them an up-to-date picture of the situation, as well as recommendations for action, and we will decide accordingly."

Israeli Major General Yoav Mordechai signaled changes to the policy were possible.

"We are examining other options and alternatives that will ensure security," Mordechai said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

The crisis has resonated internationally.

The UN Security Council will hold closed-door talks today about the spiraling violence after Egypt, France and Sweden sought a meeting to "urgently discuss how calls for de-escalation in Jerusalem (Beit-ul-Moqaddas) can be supported".

Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit on Sunday accused Israel of "playing with fire" with the new security measures.

Week of tensions

Tensions have risen throughout the past week over the metal detectors at the compound, which includes the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, following the deadly gun battle on July 14.

Palestinians reject the metal detectors because they view the move as Israel asserting further control over the site. They have refused to enter the compound in protest and have prayed in the streets outside.

Friday's main weekly Muslim prayers – which typically draw thousands to Al-Aqsa – brought the situation to a boil.

In anticipation of protests, Israel barred men under 50 from entering the Old City for prayers.

Clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinians around the Old City, in other parts of annexed East Beit-ul-Moqaddas and in the West Bank, leaving three Palestinians dead.

On Friday evening, a Palestinian stabbed four Israelis in a settlement in the West Bank, killing three of them. The 19-year-old Palestinian was shot by an off-duty soldier and was taken to hospital.

There were further clashes on Saturday, when Palestinian youths hurled stones and petrol bombs as Israeli troops used a bulldozer to close off the attacker's West Bank village and prepare his house for demolition.

Netanyahu said Sunday the demolition would go ahead "as soon as possible".

Clashes also flared in East Beit-ul-Moqaddas and other Palestinian villages in the West Bank near Beit-ul-Moqaddas on Saturday.

Two Palestinians died during the clashes, including one when a petrol bomb exploded prematurely.

Iran slams Israeli 'terrorism'

Iran strongly condemned Israel's siege of the al-Aqsa Mosque and its crackdown on Palestinian worshipers, saying the regime is the source of terrorism in the region.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi on Sunday also called on world nations and governments to support "the oppressed Palestinians and counter inhuman measures and aggression of the usurping Zionists."

He touched on a "continued mass abduction of the Palestinian people by usurious Zionists and their crimes, aggressions and violations of the basic rights of Palestinians, in particular restrictions put on religious freedom and access to holy places" in Beit-ul-Moqaddas.

The crackdown "shows that the oppressed Palestine is still the first issue of the Islamic world and the Zionist regime acts as the manifestation, source, and origin of state terrorism and panic in the region," Qassemi said.

He also criticized the regional states for their silence and inaction in the face of the Israeli crackdown, asking the international community, especially the United Nations, "to urgently address the unfortunate developments in the occupied territories and firmly stand against the oppression, racial discrimination and religious discrimination policies of the Zionist regime."

"We also call on the international community and human rights organizations, including the UN Human Rights Council and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to act in accordance with their duty to confront and decisively condemn the inhuman and anti-cultural policies of the Zionist regime which are against human rights principles," he added.