Iran, Iraq sign deal to enhance defense ties

Iran and Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost their defense and military cooperation.

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan and his Iraqi counterpart Erfan al-Hiyali inked the deal in the capital Tehran on Sunday, IRNA reported.

Having signed the agreement, the two ministers called for promoting defense cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

According to Iran’ Defense Ministry, the MoU includes the expansion of bilateral cooperation, exchange of experiences, fight against terror and extremism, security of borders as well as educational, logistic, technical and military support.

Speaking at the ceremony held to sign the agreement, Dehqan said while terrorist groups, especially Daesh, were committing crimes in Iraq, cooperation between the two countries resulted in great achievements.

He added that more serious cooperation was necessary to prevent the emergence of terrorist groups in Iraq and across the region.

“The signed MoU will set a framework for future cooperation and we hope that it would prepare the ground for serious and effective measures [in this regard],” Dehqan said.

The Iraqi minister, for his part, said the agreement was signed in line with the two countries’ common interests.

Iraq’s security

On Saturday, Dehqan told Al-Hiyali that Iran would continue to provide Iraq with full support to help it become more secure and powerful.

He also hailed the Iraqi Armed Forces’ recent achievements in the fight against terrorism and the full liberation of the northern city of Mosul from the grip of Daesh terrorists and said such a victory was the outcome of bravery, unity and coherence among Iraqis of all ethnicities and faiths.

Dehqan emphasized that national unity and integrity in Iraq would guarantee stability, security and the interests of all ethnic groups, adding that Iran would never accept any divisive move in the country.

The Iraqi defense minister, who traveled to Tehran on Saturday upon the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, said the two Persian Gulf nations have common objectives and interests, which would prepare the ground for the expansion of relations.

At Baghdad’s request, Iran has been providing military advisory assistance to Iraq in its counter-terrorism campaign.

Tehran says it will continue rendering assistance to Baghdad as long as the Iraqi government calls for it.