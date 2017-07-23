Iran steals the show at Asian cadet freestyle bouts

Iran’s freestyle wrestling team was crowned champion at the 2017 Asian Cadet Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, grabbing eight medals including four golds. Photo by: ALIREZA AKBARI/iawf.ir

Sports Desk

Iran’s freestyle wrestling team claimed the top spot at the 2017 Asian Cadet Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, clinching eight medals including four golds.

On Sunday, Mehdi Hashemi (100kg), Abbas Forootan (85kg), Mehdi Eshqi (54kg) and Seyyed Erfan Jafarian (46kg) bagged four gold medals after outpointing their rivals from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, India and Kazakhstan, respectively, in the finals.

Meysam Zare’ handed Iran a silver as he conceded a loss to his Indian opponent in the 76kg final showdown.

Iran also bagged a bronze medal as its 69kg wrestler Seyyed Mobin Hosseini overcame Mongolia’s representative in the third-place match.

On Saturday, Mehdi Veysi had defeated his Kazakh rival to finish third in the 42kg category.

Also on the first day of the competitions, Morteza Pour-Mortazavi representing Iran in the 58kg claimed the silver medal as he didn’t make it in the final against India’s wrestler.

Iran topped the table with 79 points as India and Kazakhstan finished second and third, respectively, with 72 points each.

Prior to the freestyle competitions in the Thai capital, Iranian wrestlers had also dominated the Greco-Roman contests with three golds, five silvers and one bronze.