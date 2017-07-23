Iranians win 20 world para athletics medals

Iran’s Sajjad Mohammadian won the men’s shot put F42 silver medal at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London.

Sports Desk

Hamed Amiri grabbed a silver medal at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London to take Iran’s overall tally to 20 medals in the competitions.

Competing in the men’s javelin throw F53/F54 final contests on Sunday, Amiri finished second after he sealed the best throw of 27.81m to set a new Asian record.

The Greek athlete took the gold with 29.51m as the bronze went to the contestant from Belarus whose best record was 27.78m.

This was Amiri’s second medal in the competitions as the Iranian had also won a bronze in men’s shot put F55.

Also on the last day of the competitions, Saman Pakbaz won his second medal of the championships after he seized a silver in men’s discus throw F12 final.

Pakbaz made six attempts in the final, best of which came on his last with 50.07m.

The South African and Spanish representatives claimed the first and third spots, respectively.

On Saturday, Pakbaz had clinched his first medal in the world meet as he took the gold in the men’s shot put F12 contests.

On Saturday night, Sajjad Mohammadian from Iran claimed a silver in the men’s shot put F42 with a best attempt of 14.44m.

The gold medal went to Aled Davies from Great Britain.

The Paralympic gold medalist and two-time defending world champion obliterated his own previous best mark of 16.13m, set in May 2016, with a throw of 17.52m.

Germany’s Frank Tinnemeier came third with 13.87m.

Iranian athletes bagged a total of 20 medals in the competitions including three golds, 12 silvers and five bronzes.

More than 1,150 athletes from 90 countries competed in 202 medal events.