'Light Sight' composer wins Five Continents award

Iranian composer and orchestra conductor Amir Pourkhalaji won the Best Original music score, Animation short film at the Five Continents International Film Festival in Venezuela.

According to ficocc.com, Pourkhalaji bagged the award for the animated piece 'Light Sight', directed by Moslem Tabatabaei.

Five Continents International Film Festival, an online festival with live screening of the winning films, is a monthly festival of world cinematography, where feature films, short films, video clips and web series from all over the world come together to compete for the various prizes of the festival. In addition they obtain the greater satisfaction of a filmmaker: That his work is seen by the public. Therefore, there is a prize that is granted by the subscribers when viewing the film.

The flick has so far won 40 international awards among which three are pertain to its music.

The plot of the film revolves around M.E. — the imprisoned character in a room who is attracted to a hanging light and tries to catch it. But the room itself becomes an obstacle on his way.

Pourkhalaji started learning music from childhood playing the violin with the support and encouragement of his father.

He has cooperated with several orchestras, both in Iran and abroad, as player and composer, while being the orchestra's conductor of some of them. He plays the piano, 'barbat' and 'kamancheh', which has led to a series of performances for films soundtracks and music albums as well as some concerts — all of which brought him good experience about various music styles.

In composing his works, he always considers climatic, historical, folkloric and local culture issues, and benefits from such themes in his works which makes him interested in the oriental music capacities and learn Iranian music tunes and points.

He received the best music composer award at the 25th International Fajr Music Festival (2009) and Ferdowsi Millennium Special Award (2009).