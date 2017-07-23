South Korean delegation visits Caspian Industrial Park

A delegation of industrialists from South Korea visited Caspian Industrial Park of Qazvin Province on Sunday.

"We seek ways to promote technology exchange between the units in the industrial park and other industrial centers of the province and South Korean companies," said the Managing Director of the Industrial Parks of Qazvin Province Hamidreza Khanpour, IRNA reported.

The delegation also visited the center for business and technology as well as the exhibition of products produced in the industrial park.

Also, the session for transferring technology in the industrial sector between the representatives from Iran and South Korea led to the signing of 16 MoUs this year, Khanpour added.

Caspian Industrial Park, located in Abyek, Qazvin Province, has about 2,000 production units employing a workforce of 14,000.