Iran's 'AniMal' finds way to Avanca Festival

The 21st Avanca International Film Festival in Portugal will screen Iranian short film 'AniMal' which is co-directed by Bahram and Bahman Ark.

The 15-minute film is about a man who wants to cross the border illegally; so he hunts for a ram and decides to escape disguised as the animal.

Avanca International Film Festival is the only European Film Festival which prepares the ground for exclusive cinematic activities. The festival's goal is to pursue the global perspective on contemporary features of cinema, television and multimedia.

The festival is slated for July 26-30, 2017 in the north central Portuguese city of Estarreja.