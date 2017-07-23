Germany, France ready to open chain stores in Iran

German and French firms are ready to open chain stores in Iran, said head of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran.

Mojtaba Khosrotaj told IRNA that Iranian and foreign nationals face no obstacles in launching chain stores in the country.

A number of countries including Germany, France and European states have so far applied for opening chain stores in Iran, he said.

Opening stores in Iran is aimed at reducing prices, increasing quality, shortening product supply chain, removing dealers, clarifying distribution process, monitoring tax and financial affairs and promoting efficiency.

He added that a number of Persian Gulf littoral states have also expressed willingness to launch chain stores. Some of them are operating in Iran.