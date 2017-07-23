USA into Gold Cup final

Jozy Altidore of USA celebrates with Clint Dempsey after scoring against Costa Rica during the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the US, on July 22, 2017. Photo by: TOM PENNINGTON/GETTY IMAGES

USA breezed into the final of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup after second half goals from Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey secured the host’s 2-0 win over Costa Rica on Saturday.

Altidore broke the deadlock after 72 minutes when he clipped the ball past advancing keeper Patrick Pemberton following a lovely through ball from substitute Dempsey, Reuters reported.

Dempsey himself got the second 10 minutes later with a sublime free kick that curled low round the wall and inside Pemberton's left-hand post.

It was Dempsey's 57th goal for his country, taking him equal with Landon Donovan on the USA’s all-time leading goal scorers' list.

The goals, however, were rare moments of excitement in what was a poor game, particularly for Costa Rica, which rarely troubled Tim Howard in the US goal.

USA forward Jordan Morris hit the post after 13 seconds but that was the highlight in a dire first half.

Both sides improved in the second period, but the home side was far hungrier, with Howard, Altidore and Dempsey, three players who joined the squad after the group games, proving key additions.

The win takes Bruce Arena's run to 13 games without loss since taking over from Jurgen Klinsmann last November.

USA has won the tournament five times since it was first held in 1991.

The final fixture of the competition is set to be played in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday.