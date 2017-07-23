Iran’s war on drugs

Police seize over two tons of illicit drugs in single operation

For the nth time in recent months, Iranian security forces seized narcotics from smugglers in south of Iran, the country which accounts for 74% of the world's opium seizures.

A police commander in Kerman Province said on Sunday that security forces seized more than 2,000 kilograms of narcotics in Kerman Province in a single operation against an international drug ring.

Colonel Reza Firouzbakht said police intelligence forces managed to smash the international drug gang in Rudbar-e Jonoob City following an armed clash.

He added that the intelligence forces also captured two combat weapons and a large amount of ammunition from the smugglers.

The seizure of drugs in Kerman Province came a day after police in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan said that security forces disbanded two major narcotics rings in the past days, confiscating more than four tons of drugs.

Police says more than 50 tons of narcotics have been confiscated in the province over the past four months.

In June, Iranian police said that its forces had seized more than 16 tons of various types of illicit drugs in the southern province of Hormuzgan in three months.

West’s failure

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in February blamed Western countries for the failure of international efforts to tackle drug trafficking adding that the Islamic Republic pays a high price for its contribution to fighting the global illicit narcotics trade. He said that Iran had paid high economic and human costs in fighting drug trafficking.

74% of world's opium seizures

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Iran accounted for 74% of the world's opium seizures and 25% of the world's heroin and morphine seizure.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

A total of 90 percent of the world’s opium is produced in neighboring Afghanistan.

US invasion

After the US invaded Afghanistan and overthrew the Taliban in 2001, opium production has soared, funding the extremists’ insurgency.

Since the majority of US and NATO ally troops withdrew from the country in 2014, production has increased even further: the UN says up to 6,000 tons of the drug was exported in 2016 thanks to good weather and the intensifying strength of the Taliban.

The global narcotics market is “thriving”, the UN’s crime and drugs agency says, with opiates causing tens of thousands of avoidable deaths a year.

Increasing consumption

A survey carried out by a drug control group in Iran said in June the number of people suffering from drug addiction in the country has more than doubled in the last six years.

A survey has found that about 2.8 million people are regularly consuming drugs in the country.

Opium, the main ingredient in heroin, is the country's most popular narcotic, making up 67% of consumption.