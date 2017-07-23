Iran’s deputy FM meets Iraqi president in Baghdad

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari held a meeting with Iraqi President Fuad Masum in Baghdad on Sunday.

On his visit to Iraq, Jaberi Ansari discussed latest regional developments and attended a joint political commission, Mehr News Agency reported.

Congratulating Iraq on recent achievements against Daesh terrorist group in the country, Iranian official delivered President Hassan Rouhani’s greeting and invited him to Rouhani’s inauguration. He also briefed Iraqi president on the joint commission and the goals of his visit.

Deputy Foreign Minister Jaberi Ansari arrived in Baghdad on Saturday after paying a visit to Syria and is slated to meet some other senior Iraqi officials on Monday.

On Saturday, Ansari held talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari on issues of mutual interest, including the latest efforts to boost Tehran-Baghdad cooperation in the fight against terrorism, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Jaberi Ansari pledged Iran’s unwavering support for the Iraqi government and people in their efforts to boost stability and peace in the Arab country.

The Iraqi top diplomat pointed to the strong cooperation between the two neighboring countries, reiterating Baghdad’s will to deepen bilateral relations with Tehran in all areas.

Earlier this month, Iraq declared the complete liberation of Mosul some three years after the northern city fell to Daesh terrorists.

After eight months of difficult urban warfare, Iraqi military forces on June 29 captured the Mosul mosque at the heart of the strategic northern city, where Daesh had declared its de facto capital.

The recapture of Mosul, located some 400 kilometers north of Baghdad, marked the effective end of Daesh in the Arab country.

Daesh terrorists made swift advances in northern and western Iraq over the summer of 2014, after capturing swathes of northern Syria.

However, a combination of concentrated attacks by the Iraqi military and the volunteer forces, who rushed to take arms after top Shia leader Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali al-Sistani issued a fatwa calling for the fight against terrorists, blunted the edge of the Daesh offensive and forced the terrorist group to withdraw from much of the areas it had occupied.