Divisive approaches escalate insecurity, instability in Iraq: Shamkhani

A senior Iranian official has warned that adopting divisive approaches in Iraq would prepare the ground for the Arab country’s enemies to pursue more excessive demands and boost insecurity and instability.

In a meeting with Iraqi Defense Minister Erfan al-Hiyali in Tehran on Sunday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani said national unity and integrity in Iraq would guarantee the country’s stability and security and serve the interests of Iraqis regardless of their ethnic and religious backgrounds.

He hailed the resistance of the Iraqi people, army and popular forces against terrorist groups’ threats and said, “Close cooperation among countries which have been victims of terrorism in the region is an unavoidable necessity for military, security and cultural confrontation with terrorism.”

“It will also prevent the reemergence of terrorism and military intervention of foreigners under the pretext of fighting them,” he added.

The SNSC secretary emphasized that the Islamic Republic would continue to support Iraq’s armed forces and cooperate with the war-stricken country to establish full security and peace and deter all terrorist threats.

Iran’s support plays leading role in the fight against Daesh

Hiyali, for his part, said relentless support by the Iranian government, people and Armed Forces for Iraq in its campaign against terrorism played a determining role in the Iraqi nation’s victory against the Daesh Takfiris.

The Iraqi defense minister stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields given the two sides’ common objectives.

He said the Iraqi army had managed to independently thwart any act of aggression against the country and would never make way for new plots and illegal moves, which are aimed at disintegrating Iraq.

Heading a delegation, Hiyali arrived in Tehran on Saturday at the official invitation of Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan. Later in the day, the two defense chiefs held talks on different issues.

Hiyali and Dehqan on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding to boost defense and military cooperation in a variety of fields.

According to the MoU, Tehran and Baghdad will strengthen cooperation, exchange experience in the fight against terrorism and extremism, improve border security, and provide the two countries' military forces with training, logistical, technical and military support.