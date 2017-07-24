RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0918 GMT July 24 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197199
Published: 0450 GMT 24 Jul 2017

Japan manufacturing growth weakens to 8-month low

Japan manufacturing growth weakens to 8-month low
businesstimes.com.sg

Growth at Japanese manufacturers softened in July to an eight-month low as output slowed and export orders stagnated.

The preliminary headline reading for the Nikkei-Markit Japan purchasing managers’ index edged down to 52.2 in July from 52.4 in June, remaining above the 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction. The gauge was at its weakest level since November, FT reported.

Output increased during the period but at a slower pace than the previous month, while new orders also increased at a slower rate, according to the gauge’s sub-indices. New export orders were unchanged amid reports of weaker demand from markets in South-east Asia.

Paul Smith, senior economist at IHS Markit said: “July’s survey data indicated a further easing of growth in both orders and output from May’s recent highs. The slowdown was driven by stagnation in export orders, amid reports of weaker demand from South East Asia markets.

“Nonetheless, the sector continues to add jobs, with employment growth remaining amongst the best since the financial crisis, whilst optimism hit its highest level in five years of data collection.”

Growth at Japanese manufacturers softened in July to an eight-month low as output slowed and export orders stagnated.

   
KeyWords
Japan manufacturing growth
Japan manufacturing growth weakens
Japan manufacturing
manufacturing
Japan
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1048 sec