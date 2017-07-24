Japan manufacturing growth weakens to 8-month low

Growth at Japanese manufacturers softened in July to an eight-month low as output slowed and export orders stagnated.

The preliminary headline reading for the Nikkei-Markit Japan purchasing managers’ index edged down to 52.2 in July from 52.4 in June, remaining above the 50-point threshold that separates expansion from contraction. The gauge was at its weakest level since November, FT reported.

Output increased during the period but at a slower pace than the previous month, while new orders also increased at a slower rate, according to the gauge’s sub-indices. New export orders were unchanged amid reports of weaker demand from markets in South-east Asia.

Paul Smith, senior economist at IHS Markit said: “July’s survey data indicated a further easing of growth in both orders and output from May’s recent highs. The slowdown was driven by stagnation in export orders, amid reports of weaker demand from South East Asia markets.

“Nonetheless, the sector continues to add jobs, with employment growth remaining amongst the best since the financial crisis, whilst optimism hit its highest level in five years of data collection.”

