Bloody bomb explosion rips through Kabul

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a car bomb attack in the western part of Kabul, Afghanistan, July 24, 2017. /REUTERS

At least 24 people have been killed after a car bomb explosion ripped through a neighborhood in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, which is home to many Shia Hazaras, officials said.

According to Afghan police, the explosion took place early Monday when a bomber detonated his vehicle in the western neighborhood, PRESSTV reported.

Acting Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said that 42 others were wounded in the attack.

“The car bomb hit a bus carrying employees of the ministry of mines during rush hour,” the official said.

Police said the death toll could rise further.

The blast hit an area near the house of the deputy government chief executive, Mohammad Mohaqiq, according to the police.