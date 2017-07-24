RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0918 GMT July 24 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197201
Published: 0508 GMT 24 Jul 2017

Bloody bomb explosion rips through Kabul

Bloody bomb explosion rips through Kabul
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a car bomb attack in the western part of Kabul, Afghanistan, July 24, 2017. /REUTERS

At least 24 people have been killed after a car bomb explosion ripped through a neighborhood in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, which is home to many Shia Hazaras, officials said.

According to Afghan police, the explosion took place early Monday when a bomber detonated his vehicle in the western neighborhood, PRESSTV reported.

Acting Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said that 42 others were wounded in the attack.

“The car bomb hit a bus carrying employees of the ministry of mines during rush hour,” the official said.

Police said the death toll could rise further.

The blast hit an area near the house of the deputy government chief executive, Mohammad Mohaqiq, according to the police.

 

 

PRESSTV
Download
   
KeyWords
Bomb
Kabul
Explosion
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0635 sec