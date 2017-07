News ID: 197206 Published: 0618 GMT 24 Jul 2017

The Syrian army, in cooperation with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, has advanced through Western Qalamoun region on the border with Lebanon. Troops have completely defeated the terrorists there for the first time in years. Our correspondent Mohamad Ali from PRESSTV has visited the frontline and sent us this report.

MOHAMAD ALI/presstv.com

