At least 35 killed in Kabul car bomb blast

At least 35 people have been killed in a car bomb blast in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Monday, according to a senior government official.

The Taliban earlier claimed responsibility for the blast in the western part of Kabul. The government official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media about the incident, Reuters reported.

The suicide car bomber hit a bus which was carrying government employees.

According to Kabul police, the majority of those killed were employees of the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.