0919 GMT July 24 2017

Published: 0657 GMT 24 Jul 2017

Astronauts grow cucumbers in space to help scientists understand root growth

Which factor is more important to root growth: Gravity or water? To find out, scientists recruited astronauts to grow cucumbers on the International Space Station.

In the soil, roots seek out higher concentrations of water. The tendency is called hydrotropism. Roots also tend to grow downward as a result of gravity, a pattern called gravitropism, UPI wrote.

But researchers haven't been able to determine which of the two influencing factors is the strongest.

When astronauts grew cucumbers in space, under microgravity conditions, the root patterns proved hydrotropism was the most important factor.

Scientists published the results of their experiments in the journal New Phytologist.

Lead author Hideyuki Takahashi said, "We will be able to utilize roots' ability to sense moisture gradients for controlling root growth orientation and efficiently growing plants in future space farms.”

                               

   
