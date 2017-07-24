What happens if you have too much vitamin C

Vitamin C is one of the most commonly taken vitamins. Also known as ascorbic acid, topping up on it provides a number of important benefits, according to the National Health Service (NHS).

These include helping to protect cells and keeps them healthy, maintaining healthy skin, blood vessels, bones and cartilage, and helping with wound healing, express.co.uk wrote.

Additionally, some studies have found it can reduce the amount of time a cold lasts for.

However, a lack of vitamin C can lead to scurvy, a condition with symptoms including muscle and joint pain, tiredness, red dots on the skin and bleeding and swelling of the gums.

In the UK it's a rare condition, but rates are on the rise.

The vitamin is naturally found in a number of fruit and vegetables.

These include oranges, red and green peppers, strawberries, blackcurrants, broccoli, brussels.

According to the NHS, adults should have 40mg a day of vitamin C.

While it's possible to get it through dietary sources alone, many take a supplement if they know they will struggle to do so.

It's important to consume it every day since it can't be stored in the body.

However, while many people won't get enough of the vitamin, it is possible to have too much of it.

If you have more than 1,000mg per day of vitamin C it can cause some unpleasant symptoms.

These include stomach pain, diarrhea and flatulence — also known as farting.

This is because if you consume more than your body can use, the excess will be excreted, but on its way through your digestive tract it can trigger the aforementioned issues.

Symptoms should disappear once you start to consume below 1,000mg again.