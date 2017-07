The administration of President Hassan Rouhani in a cabinet meeting on Sunday approved a bill to switch Iran's national currency from rial to toman, an official said on Monday.

The secretary of the Cabinet Mohsen Haji Mirzaei said that the issue had been scrutinized in the government’s economic commission during the past six months, IRNA reported.

He added the move aims to facilitate the transactions by the public.

Haji Mirzaei added that one toman would be worth 10 rials and switching to the toman means that a zero would be removed from price figures.