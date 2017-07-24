Greece on brink of return to sustainable growth

Greece could be close to returning to sustainable economic growth at last after almost a decade of devastating recessions and crises, economists believe.

The country’s government is getting closer to restoring a degree of financial stability through the latest round of talks with the EU and the International Monetary Fund. After several false dawns, UBS’s chief economist for the region hopes that only a few more steps could be required to put the troubled economy firmly on the right track, wrote The Telegraph.

Gyorgy Kovacs believes that finalizing the debt relief plan combined with Greece’s inclusion in the European Central Bank’s bond-buying program would be one serious improvement, and that further improvements in economic sentiment, with the liberalization of capital controls, is another.

“What we have seen is that, compared to the first quarter, there has been a positive turn in the economy. If we add on top of that the closure of the review, hopefully it will bring improved confidence into Greece,” he said.

“Hopefully it will allow the end of capital controls, or the easing of those.”

Fewer capital controls should give companies and individuals a greater incentive to put money into the country and its banks, as they would be free to remove it at will.

Kovacs also hopes that the repayment of arrears by the government to the private sector should boost confidence and investment further.

“The more significant fiscal consolidation is to a certain extent behind us, which suggests we should see some economic recovery this year,” he said.

“The tourism season is looking at good indications, so yes I think it is going to happen.”

“The big question is how big the recovery in investment spending could be — it would be the signal for a more sustained recovery.”

Credit ratings agency Standard and Poor’s upgraded the outlook on Greece’s B-minus credit rating to ‘positive’ in a move which will boost the government’s confidence as it looks to return to the bond markets.

“We believe recovering economic growth, alongside legislated fiscal reforms and further debt relief, should enable Greece to reduce its general government debt-to-GDP ratio and debt servicing costs through 2020,” said S&P.

Athens is seeking to raising fresh cash from the private sector for the first time in three years. A careful first step back into the markets indicates that the government believes its own finances are getting back on track, and that private investors may be prepared to trust it once more.

After a series of haircuts left investors out of pocket, Greece has been reliant on public sector funds from the EU and the IMF, but needs to be able to support itself on the markets once the current bailout program ends.

A successful bond issue could promote more private investment in the economy by boosting business confidence and proving that the nation is winning over the investors which once shunned it.

S&P said that extra financial support from the Eurogroup “is likely to pave the way for Greece to successfully reenter sovereign bond markets this year.”