Union Cycliste International (UCI) has put a female cyclist from Shiraz, Iran at the top of the Asian ranking, head of Fars Cycling Association said on Monday,.

Hadi Ba Shafaat told IRNA that Faranak Parto Azar is ranked first in mountain biking in Asia and the 66th in the world.

Winning the Asian bronze medal in 2017 in China, being the champion of Salcano race in Turkey, 2016, and coming first in Iran’s championship have been considered in her global ranking.