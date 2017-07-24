RSS
0918 GMT July 24 2017

News ID: 197227
Published: 0901 GMT 24 Jul 2017

Spokesman: US citizen arrested in Iran, accused of certain crimes

MOOSA KOOREI/IRNA

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said on Monday that the Chinese-American citizen arrested in Iran had been prosecuted for certain accusations against him.

Qasemi added, “The US threatens Iran, but threatening is not an appropriate language. The US, surely, can’t and shouldn’t speak like that,” IRNA reported.

The spokesman was referring to cerain recent remarks by US politicians who have asked Tehran to release American prisoners in Iran.

He also said, “The age of threat is over; and some of their comments are instances of interfering in the internal affairs of Iran.”

Iran is a democracy and its establishment has three independent branches. The Iranian judiciary decisively does its duties in safeguarding the law and security in the country, Qasemi added.

'This kind of remarks from the United States has no effect on the decisions of Iran's Judiciary,' said the spokesaman.

He added, “Americans should change their discourse, and talk to Iran in another language; we have responded to such behaviors in the past few decades several times.”

   
