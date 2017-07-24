RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0919 GMT July 24 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197228
Published: 0906 GMT 24 Jul 2017

Poland's President Andrzej Duda vetoes judicial reforms

Poland's President Andrzej Duda vetoes judicial reforms
President Duda had already intervened in the constitutional crisis last week/REUTERS

Polish President Andrzej Duda has announced he is vetoing a controversial law to replace Supreme Court judges with government nominees.

Three key judicial reforms have been passed by Poland's parliament, prompting days of demonstrations across the country, BBC reported.

Before they became law, they required approval by the president.

The changes have also set Poland's right-wing government on a collision course with the European Union.

"As president, I don't feel this law would strengthen a sense of justice," Duda said in a statement broadcast on national TV.

He had already intervened last week in an attempt to find a compromise and the laws went through parliament at the weekend. The Law and Justice (PiS) government rejected claims that the reforms were a move towards authoritarian rule.

   
KeyWords
Poland
Andrzej Duda
Vote
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0596 sec