News ID: 197231
Published: 1029 GMT 24 Jul 2017

Spokesman: Iran monitors US behaviors closely

ASHRAF TABATABAEI/MNA

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said, “We hear many different voices from Washington and are accustomed to them; however, what is important is the US’s acts.”

“It was said in the news that a team by the US president has been formed to review the JCPOA and this measure is again the continuation of previous ones and different voices that we hear from Washington which is not new,” Qasemi said, IRNA reported.

He made the remark when asked about a report in a political magazine alleging that the US State Department has been put aside from reviewing the JCPOA.

“What analysis the new team will reach, what the role of the US State Department is, and what strategy the new team can have on the whole US foreign policy are the issues for which one should wait and see,” he added.

   
