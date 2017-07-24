Rain forces thousands from homes in Japan

Nearly 500 houses have been inundated in northern Japan, with authorities warning of more rain, flooding and mudslides.

About 21,600 residents have been ordered to evacuate homes in the city of Daisen, Akita prefecture, 470 kilometers north of Tokyo, AAP reported.

There were no reports of injuries in the affected region, according to officials on Monday.

The heavy downpour had pounded many areas of the region over the weekend, causing mudslides and inundating farmland and residential areas, they said.

Some local train services, including bullet trains, have been suspended.

More than 300 millimeters had fallen at multiple locations, including the cities of Akita and Yokote over the weekend, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The weather agency was warning of heavy rain and thunder in northeastern Japan and coastal regions, including Akita prefecture.

Local authorities issued an evacuation order for about 300 residents on the island of Sado in the Sea of Japan, as heavy rain lashed the region, causing mudslides.

Up to 150 millimeters was forecast for some areas in Niigata prefecture by Tuesday and up to 120 millimeters for Sado, the weather agency said.

In early July, torrential rains inundated rivers and residential areas and triggered mudslides in the prefectures of Oita and Fukuoka on the southern island of Kyushu, leaving at least 35 people dead and six unaccounted for.