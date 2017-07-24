Over two dozen people killed in Pakistan blast

AFP Pakistani rescue workers move the body of a victim at the site of the explosion.

At least 26 people were killed and 30 others wounded in an explosion on the Ferozepur Road near Arfa Karim IT Tower on Monday afternoon, police said.

Lahore Police Chief Amin Wains said the “police were the target”. He also confirmed that it was a suicide blast.

According to Rescue 1122, nine policemen are among those who lost their lives in the blast. The area where the explosion occurred is a busy locality near the office of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The chief minister was in a meeting at his Model Town office when the blast took place.

“Police and Lahore Development Authority officials were busy in removing encroachments outside the Arfa Karim Tower, located near the CM’s Model Town residence when a powerful blast took place,” Rescue 1122 Jam Sajjad told the Daily Pakistan.

Three motorcycles and at least one vehicle have been reported damaged in the explosion. The identities of the victims have not yet been ascertained as of yet. Lahore’s Metro Bus also passes near the IT tower.

Police and other law enforcement personnel reached the site of the incident and cordoned off the area. Forensics teams started collecting evidence from the blast site, after which the nature of explosion will be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif condemned the Lahore suicide blast and voiced grief and sorrow over the loss of lives.