Iran U-23 eases past Iraq in Asian volleyball meet

Iran’s U-23 players celebrate their 3-0 victory over Iraq at the 2017 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship in Surabaya, Indonesia, on July 24, 2017. Photo by: PARISA POURTAHERIAN/iranvolleyball.com

Iran started its campaign at the 2017 Asian Men’s Volleyball Championship in style as the Asian giant outpowered Iraq in straight sets in Indonesia.

Iran’s U-23 team which is representing the country in Asia’s senior championship faced its western neighbor in the opening match of the competition’s Pool B and emerged victorious by a 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 score line.

Saeed Javaheri made the biggest contribution to Iran’s triumph as he scored 17 points.

Juan Cichello’s men will next face Pakistan later today. Pakistan suffered a straight-set defeat against Chinese Taipei on Monday (17-25, 16-25, 13-25).

The 19th SMM Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship started on July 24 in Surabaya, Indonesia, with the final game set to be played on August 1.