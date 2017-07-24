Iran's filmmaker on jury duty in Venice

Iranian female director Rakhshan Bani-Etemad will serve on the panel of jury in the Horizons section of the Venice Film Festival, which is dedicated to more cutting-edge fare.

Italian auteur Gianni Amelio ('The Stolen Children') will head the panel which is to include Bani-Etemad, whose 'Tales' won the 2014 Venice best screenplay prize; US director Ami Canaan Mann, whose 'Texas Killing Fields' competed on the Lido in 2011; Irish-Scottish director Mark Cousins, best known for his 15-hour documentary, 'The Story of Film: An Odyssey'; Argentine screenwriter Andres Duprat, whose 'The Distinguished Citizen' just won multiple nods at the Platino Ibero-American Film Awards; Belgian director Fien Troch, whose 'Home' took the 2016 Horizons best director prize; and French writer-director Rebecca Zlotowski, whose 'Planetarium', starring Natalie Portman was screened in Venice last year, Variety reported.

The festival announced the full roster of its main competition jury, which will include actress Rebecca Hall, 'Baby Driver' director Edgar Wright, and Hungarian director Ildiko Enyedi, whose 'On Body and Soul' won this year's Berlin Golden Bear.

They will decide the fest's main prizes alongside French actress Anna Mouglalis, Mexican film director and producer Michel Franco, Australian film critic David Stratton, Italian actress Jasmine Trinca, and Hong Kong-based film director and photographer Yonfan.

As announced earlier, four-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening will preside over the main jury — the first woman since 2006 to head the panel.

The festival also announced that US director John Landis will head the jury of the new Venice Virtual Reality section, which organizers tout as the first-ever competition for VR works launched by a major film fest.

Of the main competition jurors, Franco, whose latest feature as a director is 'April's Daughter', produced 2015 Venice Golden Lion winner 'From Afar' by Venezuelan director Lorenzo Vigas. British actress Hall most recently starred in Brooklyn-set romantic comedy 'Permission', which bowed positively at Tribeca, while her countryman Wright is making a splash in the US with 'Baby Driver'.

Mouglalis ('Coco Chanel') plays the lead in upcoming horror thriller 'The Most Assassinated Woman in the World'. Stratton is a television personality and former Variety reviewer, and also the subject of the documentary 'David Stratton: A Cinematic Life', which screened recently at Cannes. Trinca scooped this year's best actress award at Cannes for 'Fortunata'. Yonfan has written, directed and produced 13 movies, including melodrama 'Prince of Tears', which competed in Venice in 2009.

French director Benoit Jacquot will head the Lion of the Future jury, which will hand out Venice's award for best first feature. The other members of the jury are British film lecturer and BFI film programmer Geoff Andrew; veteran Hong Kong-based producer Albert Lee; Italian actress Greta Scarano ('Suburra'); and Greek director Yorgos Zois ('Interruption'). The award recognizes the best debut feature across all competitive sections at the festival and comes with $100,000, to be divided equally between the director and the producer.

Landis will be joined on the VR jury by French screenwriter and film director Celine Sciamma, who directed 'Tomboy' and penned 'My Life as a Zucchini', and Italian actor and director Ricky Tognazzi ('Ultrà').

Italian director Giuseppe Piccioni ('Not of This World') will preside over the jury of film students who award the Venezia Classics Awards for best restored classic and best documentary on cinema.

The 74th Venice Film Festival will run from August 30 to September 9.