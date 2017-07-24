Anti-Erdogan journalists tried in Turkey on ‘terror’ charges

Directors and journalists from one of Turkey’s most respected opposition newspapers went on trial Monday in a case which has raised new alarm over press freedoms under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The defendants from the Cumhuriyet daily were detained from October last year under a state of emergency imposed after the July 2016 failed coup blamed on US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen and charged with terror-related offences, AFP reported.

A total of 17 Cumhuriyet staff – including writers, cartoonists and executives – went on trial at the imposing Palace of Justice in Istanbul inside a courtroom crammed with supporters.

Supporters released dozens of multicolored balloons outside the courthouse, chanting: “Don’t be silenced! A free media is a right!”

If convicted, the defendants face varying terms of up to 43 years in jail.

Turkey ranks 155th on the latest Reporters Without Borders (RSF) world press freedom index, below Belarus and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the P24 press freedom group, there are 166 journalists behind bars in Turkey, most of whom were arrested under the state of emergency.

Erdogan, however, insisted in an interview earlier this month there were just “two real journalists” behind bars in Turkey.

Cumhuriyet (Republic), which was set up in 1924 and is Turkey’s oldest mainstream national title, has been a thorn in the side of Erdogan in recent years.

It is one of the few genuine opposition voices in the press, which is dominated by strongly pro-government media and bigger mainstream dailies that are increasingly wary of challenging the authorities.

Those appearing in court include some of the best known names in Turkish journalism including the columnist Kadri Gursel, the paper’s editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu and the respected cartoonist Musa Kart.

Also being tried in the case is the investigative journalist Ahmet Sik, who in 2011 wrote an explosive book, “The Imam’s Army” exposing the grip Gulen’s movement had on the Turkish state.

Eleven of the 17, including Gursel, Sabuncu, Kart and Sik, are held in custody, while the other six are free.

“This trial is a test for Turkey,” Aydin Engin, one of the writers on trial who was freed after his initial arrest. “Erdogan says justice is balanced in Turkey. Now we will see.”

Those held have been detained for 267 days, with the exception of Sik, who has been held for 206 days.

Since their arrests, Cumhuriyet has continued publishing the columns of the jailed journalists but with a blank white space instead of text.

The 17 are charged with supporting in the newspaper’s writings no less than three groups considered by Turkey as terror outfits – the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the ultra-left Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) and Gulen’s movement, which Ankara calls the Fethullah Terror Organization (FETO).

But supporters insist the paper has always been bitterly critical of the three groups, including Gulen’s organization. Gulen denies any link to the failed coup.